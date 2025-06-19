BROUGHT TO YOU BY
WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 7: Omagh Bombing Inquiry

  • 19 June 2025
Lord Turnbull
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 19 June 2025
The Omagh Bombing Inquiry was set up last year to establish whether the 1998 Real IRA attack, which killed 31 people, could have been prevented. The inquiry will resume on June 23. In this episode, we discuss the evidence which has already been heard and what we can expect from the upcoming hearings.

 

