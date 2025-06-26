WAT’s The Story podcast: Episode 8: The A5 controversy

Plans for the new A5 road are in disarray following a High Court ruling this week. It is the latest twist in a 20-year battle to improve safety on what has been described as Ireland’s most dangerous road. In this week’s podcast, we discuss what the journey ahead looks like for this crucial but controversial issue for the people of Tyrone.
