WAT’s The Story: The murder of Patsy Kelly

Omagh District councillor Patsy Kelly was murdered as he returned home from work at a bar in Trillick on July 24, 1974. He was shot six times before his body was dumped in Lough Eyes in Co Fermanagh. No one has ever been convicted in connection with the killing, although the Kelly family and others have long suspected the involvement of UDR members. This week’s podcast is a special documentary first broadcast last July to mark the 50th anniversary of Patsy’s murder. His family’s fight for justice continues.

