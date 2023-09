A WEATHER warning has been issued by the Met Office as stormy weather is expected for mid week.

There is expected to be strong winds with the potential to damage property and disrupt.

The weather warning is in place between 10pm Wednesday and 7am Thursday.

The Met Office has warned of severe wind gusts up to 100km/h (60mph) to affect inland areas, with some exposed coastal areas and headlands having possible gusts up to 130km/h (80mph).

The low pressure system has the potential to become the first named storm of the season, Agnes, but it has not yet been named.

Some heavy and persistent rain is also expected, leading to blustery conditions.