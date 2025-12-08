Storm Bram weather warning issued for tomorrow

THE Met Office has issued a weather warning across the North for Tuesday as Storm Bram is set to arrive across the UK and Ireland.

A yellow warning for wind will be in place across all counties starting at 9am and projected to finish at 9pm.

A spokesperson for the Met Office told WeAreTyrone, “Storm Bram may cause some disruption during Tuesday, particularly across western Northern Ireland.

“Storm Bram is expected to pass close to western Ireland on Tuesday and bring some very strong south then southwesterly winds. Gusts around 50-60 mph are possible fairly widely, and potentially in excess of 70 mph for some exposed headlands and high ground.

“There is a small chance of even stronger winds should the area of low pressure pass closer to Ireland. Winds should gradually ease during Tuesday night.”

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed a number of closures will be in place throughout the day in the interests of health and safety. Some medium impact is expected, and Cemeteries, parks – including Brooke Park Leisure Centre – play areas and other Council owned open spaces will be closed where possible.

A spokesperson for Council said, “Given the dangers associated with high winds we would advise that people take heed of the safety advice issued by relevant authorities. Our outdoor sites will remain closed until the warning has passed and we would urge caution when out and about. Cemeteries will be closed to the public with the exception of burials.

“Anyone leaving bins out for collection is asked to leave them in a safe place and to bring them in once emptied. We will provide further updates regarding other services if required throughout the day.”