Western Trust branded ‘problematic’ over emergency surgery talks

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (WHSCT) has been branded ‘problematic’ over a meeting to discuss the emergency general surgery services at the South West Acute Hospital.

At the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) Policy and Resources Committee meeting this evening (Wednesday) correspondence from the Save Our Acute Services (SOAS) detailed objections by the Trust about meeting agreements.

The WHSCT, following a meeting with SOAS, agreed to use FODC facilities to host the meeting. However the Trust objected to the proposal of having the FODC chair, Barry McElduff, as the chair of the meeting between the WHSCT and SOAS, citing that he would not be ‘considered as an independent chair’.

The WHSCT also objected to a request that the meeting should be live-streamed online.

SOAS commented in their correspondence, “SOAS considers the approach taken by the Western Trust chief executive to be unduly adversarial and problematic.

“Our reply to the Chief Executive will not only highlight our concerns but will provide alternative suggestions which would allow a meeting to proceed.

“As a campaign we are acutely aware of the deep and widespread gulf of mistrust existing with management of the Western Trust in our community and among hospital staff. This mistrust has been evidenced repeatedly by numerous contributions from the floor during our many public meetings and also through private contacts.”

Sinn Fein Councillor Dermot Browne said that the WHSCT needs to show ‘respect and humility’ in their approach to the meeting.

“It’s disappointing that the Western Trust have taken such a standoffish approach given all the last number of months and their role in the consultation and ongoing failure to bring the emergency general surgery back.

“You’d think they would have a bit of humility and perhaps do all that they could to actually let the people know what’s going on,” said Cllr Browne.

He added, “It’s not surprising that they have again taken this ‘problematic and adversarial’ approach, to use the words of SOAS. To say that the chair (Barry McElduff) would not be independent is an affront.

“I hope that this meeting goes ahead, because it needs to, but we need to have a little bit of respect and humility from the Western Trust I think.”