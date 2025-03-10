Western Trust chief apologises again over hospital bed shortage

The chief executive of the Western Health Trust has once again apologised to patients affected by the ongoing shortage of hospital beds in the region.

Speaking at the Western Trust Board meeting last Thursday, Neil Guckian acknowledged the severe pressures facing local hospitals, particularly in recent weeks.

He confirmed that, as of the end of the week leading up to the meeting, more than 60 patients were waiting for a hospital bed at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry. Meanwhile, up to 27 patients were waiting on beds at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen as of last Wednesday.

“We apologise to all patients who have been delayed in the pathway through our hospital system,” Mr Guckian stated.

“This is not how we want to be working.”

The Trust, he said, continued to face ‘immense pressure’, particularly within its mental health services, which were currently operating at full capacity.

This is not the first time the chief executive has had to apologise for hospital bed shortages.

At a Trust Board meeting last December, Mr Guckian addressed similar concerns as acute hospitals across Northern Ireland grappled with severe winter pressures.

“There have been intense pressures across all the acute hospitals in Northern Ireland,” he said at the time.

“I apologise to all patients who are waiting too long for a bed in all our services.”