New appeal for foster parents as kids in care reach record high

THE Western Trust has issued a new appeal for foster carers as the number of children in care has reached a record high.

The number of children and young people living in foster care in the Western Trust area has risen to 712, the highest figure ever recorded, prompting an urgent appeal for more foster carers.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) is calling on people with time, space and a willingness to help to consider fostering, as demand for placements continues to grow year on year.

Catherine McKevitt, Head of Service for Foster Care at the Western Trust, said there are currently not enough carers to meet the increasing need, leaving many children waiting for stable homes within their own communities.

“HSC NI Foster Care is urgently looking for people within the Western Trust area who want to make a difference to the lives of children and young people to consider becoming foster carers,” she said.

“We currently have the highest number of children living in care, 712 that it has ever seen, and there are simply not enough foster carers as numbers continue to grow. We need more foster carers so children can be placed with families where they can be safe, nurtured and loved.”

To help recruit new carers, HSC NI Foster Care will host two child-specific virtual information events next month, highlighting children across the North who urgently need foster homes.

One session, taking place on Thursday, March 12 from 7.30pm to 9.00pm, will focus on a six-year-old boy, Joe, who is currently waiting for a loving home in the Western Trust area. Members of the dedicated fostering team, who know him personally, will share information about his personality, interests and needs. The othervitual open day will take place on Tuesday, March 10.

Prospective carers can also learn more through the dedicated “children waiting” section on the HSC NI Foster Care website, which provides details about children across the region in need of safe and nurturing foster homes.

You can register for one of the events by calling 0800 0720 137 or email your details to: hello@adoptionandfostercare.hscni.net



