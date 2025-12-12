Western Trust urges public to wear masks when visiting hospitals

DUE to increasing levels of respiratory illness in the community, local hospitals in the Western Trust are asking all staff, patients, and visitors to wear face masks in Emergency Departments, wards, clinical areas with extra infection control measures, community settings, and treatment rooms.

Hospital authorities are also reminding the public not to visit hospital or community settings if they, or anyone in their household, are experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, coughs, colds, flu, or other infectious conditions. A

A spokesperson for the Western Trust said, “Visitors should wait at least 48 hours after symptoms have ended before attending the hospital. Hand hygiene remains the most effective way to prevent the spread of infections. Visitors are urged to wash their hands thoroughly with liquid soap and water both before and after visiting. Alcohol hand sanitiser can be used as an alternative when washing facilities are not available.”

Hospital management thanked the public for their continued cooperation and support in keeping patients and staff safe.