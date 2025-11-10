Why did Tyrone not rise up during 1798 rebellion?

ROCK and District Historical Society will welcome local historian and author Stephen McCracken this Thursday for a presentation on ‘The United Irishmen & Why Tyrone Didn’t Rise in 1798’.

In this compelling talk, Mr McCracken will examine one of the most intriguing and often misunderstood episodes of Ireland’s revolutionary era: the role of Tyrone during the 1798 Rebellion.

The talk will delve into the rise of the United Irishmen in the 1790s – a radical movement that sought to unite Catholic, Protestant, and Dissenter under the banner of democratic reform and Irish independence.

While counties like Antrim, Down, and Wexford erupted into open rebellion in 1798, Tyrone – once seen as a key centre of revolutionary activity – remained largely quiet. Why?

Drawing on years of research and local sources, Mr McCracken will explore the events of 1797 to 1798, revealing the pressures, betrayals, and strategic decisions that led to Tyrone’s unexpected silence during the uprising. He’ll also consider what this meant for the broader goals of the United Irishmen, and how the legacy of these events still echoes in modern Ireland.

A published author and National Geographic tour guide, Stephen McCracken is well-known for his accessible and engaging approach to history.

The presentation begins at 8pm at the Old School in the Rock. “Many thanks to the Mid Ulster District Council for grant funding to support the Society’s 2025-2026 programme season,” a spokesperson added.