Why the clocks must go back one hour tonight

HERE’S a reminder to put the clocks back an hour tonight.

The clocks then ‘fall back’ an hour at 2am on Sunday, October 25.

The clocks change in order to make the best use of the natural light as the Earth orbits the sun, changing its exposure.

In winter, when it’s naturally darker, time goes back by an hour, which means an extra hour wrapped up in bed. However, in summer, we enjoy an extra hour of daylight as the clocks go forward.

The impact of the change varies, with countries further from the equator, which experience more hours of darkness, benefitting most from the system.

As it stands, under EU law, the clocks in all member states change at the same time.

In 2019, the European Parliament voted in favour of ending seasonal time changes, but EU institutions have not made progress on implementing the decision, and the European Commission has said that it does not plan to submit a new proposal on the matter to the Parliament.