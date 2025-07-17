Widespread condemnation after bypass fly-tipping caught on camera

THE actions of a woman caught blatantly dumping rubbish from her car onto Strabane Bypass last Sunday have been widely condemned, after the incident was caught on video and circulated on social media.

The video, recorded by local man Frankie Gallagher, has enraged townspeople and political representatives alike, disgusted by the woman’s behaviour. In the footage, Mr Gallagher and a passing motorist – who stopped upon seeing the act – can be heard remonstrating with the woman as she throws cans, food wrappers, and bottles out of her car boot onto the road.

“What do you think you’re doing?” one man asks. She replies, “Yes, I heard, I’m sorry,” while otherwise completely ignoring the remonstrations, before driving off in her Donegal-registered vehicle.

Hundreds of locals who viewed the footage were quick to condemn the incident. One woman commented, “Absolute disgrace, needs reported,” while another said, “Disgusting behaviour from a grown woman.” A third added that she was “bringing the good name of Donegal into disrepute with her actions.”

Strabane councillor, Paul Boggs, speaking roundly condemned the incident, saying, “Anyone who commits that kind of unwarranted destruction to communities needs to be dealt with by the authorities. People in Strabane try to keep their community as clean as they can and this incident is not acceptable.”

Also condemning the fly-tipping was West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who labelled it “shocking, disgusting behaviour” and “totally disrespectful and disgraceful.”

The Chronicle contacted Derry City and Strabane District Council for comment. A spokesperson confirmed they had received a report of the incident and had alerted their Donegal County Council counterparts.

The council spokesperson added, “Council takes a zero-tolerance approach to fly-tipping and follows up on all incidents reported. Illegal dumping continues to be a serious problem throughout the City and District and council’s team relies on the assistance of the public to report incidents so they can be properly investigated, and reports can be made online or by phone. Where a perpetrator can be identified a fixed penalty notice will be issued.

“Fly-tipping affects everyone, and council would appeal to everyone to be mindful of the damage they are doing both to the environment and to the local community. There are plenty of ways to deal with unwanted rubbish so there’s no excuse for indiscriminate dumping.”