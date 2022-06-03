Widespread condemnation of Michaela McAreavey online video

By Alan Rodgers

THERE has been widespread condemnation of a video showing members of what appears to be an Orange Lodge singing a song mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

The video surfaced on social media last night and is understood to hve taken place during recent celebrations marking the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, said she had reported to the video to the PSNI.

“A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon and this is how loyalists ‘celebrate’ the Queen’s Jubilee,” she said.

Ulster Unionist leader, Doug Beattie, and Loyalist, Jamie Bryson, have also condemned the video.

More to follow.