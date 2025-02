FRED White was killed in the Omagh Bomb alongside his son, Bryan. They were 60 and 27 years of age respectively.

Fred and his wife Edith and Bryan had just returned from holidays in Scotland when the attack happened.

Fred and Bryan had gone into Omagh to do some shopping when they were killed.

For years afterwards, Edith simply could not accept that they were gone.

She spoke at the Inquiry of her enduring loss and of her hopes for the Inquiry.

“I have felt a lot of anger over the years because of the delay and failure to get answers. I do not know how anyone could plant a bomb knowing that it would kill innocent people,” she said.

“I am lost without my husband and son. I can still picture Bryan on the day of the bomb and telling me that he would be back in a while. Fred was my rock and I loved him dearly.

Linda White is the daughter of Fred and Edith and the sister of Bryan.

In a video presentation played to the Inquiry, she spoke of her memories of both of those she lost in the attack.

Like so many others, she refers to the fact that 1998 was meant to be a time of hope and the creation of a ‘new Northern Ireland’.