Witnesses give evidence in support of priest on trial for abuse

THE defence have opened their case in the trial of a Co Tyrone priest accused of historic sexual abuse charges against five young boys.

Canon Patrick McEntee (70), from Esker Road, Dromore, requested a leave of absence in 2022 while a serious safeguarding investigation was carried out.

He denies sexual offences against five males who were pupils at St Michael’s College, Enniskillen where he taught.

There are four counts of indecently assaulting one complainant between 1988/89 and a single count of indecently assaulting another complainant between 1980/81.

In addition, there are a further four counts of indecent assault against three males- two counts against one and single counts against the other two, allegedly between 1978 and 1987.

Dungannon Crown Court heard there were similarities in their accounts in terms of Canon McEntee taking them to his private quarters.

Classical music would be playing and Canon McEntee would have the boys sit on his knee “for a chat” and the alleged abuse would occur.

A former Head Boy of St Michael’s College said he was taught by Canon McEntee in his early years at the school.

As a pupil from 1986 to 1993, he and other senior pupils supported the priests in their work.

“I found him to be a complete gentleman. He was very pastoral in nature. He was very supportive of me and my peers. I trusted him absolutely. He was probably the teacher I got on best with in the school.”

Under prosecution cross-examination, he confirmed he had never been in Canon McEntee’s private quarters.

Another former pupil during the same years who went on to become a teacher described Canon McEntee as: “As a very caring and professional teacher. He was highly regarded amongst staff and pupils. He embodies all the Christian values of integrity, honesty and respect. Out of all my teachers I spent most of my tome with Canon McEntee. He was so well respected and approachable.”

When asked by defence counsel if, knowing the allegations against Canon McEntee he had any hesitation of giving evidence in court, he relied: “Absolutely not. I’m gladly here.”

Under prosecution cross-examination, he said he had on rare occasion gone to Canon McEntee’s quarters with other pupils.

He confirmed the priest was nicknamed ‘Lippy’ but he and his peers never used this as: “We had too much respect. Throughout my time in St Michael’s I never heard anyone say anything bad about him. I’d like to emphasise myself and my peers retain the greatest respect for him.”

The next witness was a former housekeeper at the school who was employed to look after the priests.

She described Canon McEntee as “kind, thoughtful and generous”.

In relation to the priests’ dining room, where one of the complainants said abuse occurred, she said: “I was in and out that room a lot of the time.”

Asked if having been made aware of the sexual allegations if she had any hesitation in coming to court, she replied: “Not at all.”

Under prosecution cross-examination, she confirmed her role involved making all the priests meals and generally taking care of their living areas.

Challenging on her claim of being in the priests dining room a lot, Sam Magee KC enquired: “Are you aware of a particular incident occurring there?”

“I was just told something happened in the school,” she said.

Mr Magee continued: “Is it not fair to say you were in that room occasionally at most?”

She disputed this stating: “I would say it was more than occasionally.”

The trial continues.