Witnesses sought after Omagh road collision

POLICE are appealing for information after a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Drumnakilly Road area of Omagh last week.

At around 3pm on Wednesday, May 11, officers received a report that a collision had taken place at the junction of the Drumnakilly Road and Farmhill Road involving a grey Renault Captur and a Peugeot 207.

Both drivers sustained injuries and one was taken to hospital, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The area was busy with traffic at the time and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage to get in touch via 101 quoting reference 1111 of 11/05/22.

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per-cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.