Woman accused of attempting to murder ex-partner while he slept

A woman has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder her ex-partner after allegedly breaking into this Coalisland home and stabbing him while he slept.

Ausra Baltramaitiene (39) from Mourne Road, Lurgan is charged with attempted murder, entering as a trespasser and inflicting grievous bodily harm, having a knife and a mental bar as weapons and threatening

to kill.

It is further alleged she stole bank cards, a driving licence and a mobile phone. All matters are aggravated by domestic abuse.

A detective constable told Enniskillen Magistrates Court the charges could be connected.

She explained on the morning of 18 October police received an emergency call from Craigavon Area Hospital where a man had presented with very serious injuries.

He had been driven there by Baltramaitiene who claimed he was “jumped out of nowhere” outside his home, sustaining significant stab wounds including two each to his head and back and another on his left leg.

But when alone the victim told officers he was asleep in bed when he was struck to the head and woke to find his ex-partner Baltramaitiene standing over him, stabbing him with a knife.

She did not have a key to the house and it was believed she gained access through a window.

The victim told police, “You have to catch her. She said she is going to kill her ex-husband.”

He said there was a lot of blood and he asked her to phone an ambulance but she refused.

Knowing he needed medical assistance he asked her to drive to hospital stating he wouldn’t disclose what happened.

While she agreed to this, she cleaned up the blood before they left. Around midday officers located Baltramaitiene in a waiting area and arrested her. CCTV footage of her arrival at hospital with the victim indicated she had since changed her clothing.

A search of her car uncovered items soaked in blood including bedding, two bathmats, socks and a mop.

Meanwhile forensic officers were examining the victim’s home which was found to have been thoroughly cleaned and the bed was freshly made.

However when the bedding was removed the mattress was badly blood stained. Baltramaitiene’s home was also searched and the victim’s phone, bank cards and driving licence were recovered, as was the clothing she

initially wore to the hospital

During interview she made a pre-prepared statement claiming to have been at her home when the victim rang her at 6am asking her to come to help him urgently.

On arrival she contended he was outside the house in his dressing gown with blood on his leg and face and claimed he had been attacked.

The detective said, “She claims (victim) asked her to clean up the house and during this gave her two bags of what she thought was rubbish and asked her to put them in the boot of her car. She then took him to

hospital and on the way she claims he asked her to delete her call log and he would explain why later.”

Baltramaitiene advised she and the victim had been in a relationship for four months but they parted because of “this sort of behaviour by him.”

She left the victim at the hospital, gave her details to a nurse then went home to feed the dog before returning.

On arrival she asked to see the victim and was directed to a waiting room where she was subsequently arrested.

Baltramaitiene insisted she did not assault the victim and could think of no reason why he would make this up.

District Judge Alana McSorley remanded Baltramaitiene in custody to appear by video-link at Dungannon Magistrates Court on 22 October when she is to mount a bail application.