Woman and third man arrested in connection with Dungannon murder

A woman and a third man have been arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Dungannon last week.

Adam Krzan, a man in his 70s who was originally from Poland, died after being attacked at his flat in the Lisnahull area on Thursday evening.

Two men, both aged 30, arrested over the weekend in connection with the attack remain in police custody.

The PSNI said another man, aged 33, and a 27-year-old woman have also been arrested by officers investigating Mr Mrzan’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team said: “Last night, Sunday 2nd March, we arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder, while a 27-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. They both remain in custody as enquiries continue.

“Two men, both aged 30, were also arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of a man, aged in his 70s, who died at a flat in the Corrainey Park area on Thursday evening, 27th February.

“Both men arrested on Saturday, 1st March remain in custody at this time while enquiries continue.

“We continue to investigate this senseless attack, and would reiterate our appeal to anyone who believes they may have information that could assist us with our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.”

Photos and footage, including CCTV, mobile phone or dash cam footage, can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is 100% anonymous.