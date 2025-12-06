Woman arrested after alleged shoplifting in Omagh

A woman in her 30s was arrested on Thursday in connection with alleged shoplifting from a supermarket on the Dromore Road in Omagh.

Police are still searching for a second woman, who fled the scene on foot.

A police spokesperson explained, “At around 1.30pm a woman left the Dromore Road store with a trolley full of goods, without paying. She was pursued by security staff, who noted her placing items into a vehicle driven by another woman.

“Upon police arrival both women made off, one on foot and the other in the vehicle. The driver of the car ran a red light to get away.

“One of the women was detained after police traced the vehicle she had been driving to an address in Castlederg. The other woman who made off on foot is still sought by officers.”

​Local Policing Team Inspector Neil Taylor said, “This year’s Operation Season’s Greetings focuses on Safer Shopping, Safer Roads and Safer Socialising and as such we are working with our partners, including local businesses and retailers, to reduce theft and other retail crime in the run up to Christmas.

We will have increased visibility in high-risk retail areas to deter offenders and provide reassurance to staff. We are also working closely with retail security teams and using intelligence-led policing to identify repeat offenders and organised shoplifting gangs.

We want everyone to have a safe and enjoyable festive period and so we will be out and about over the coming weeks with additional patrols to prevent crime and provide reassurance to shoppers and businesses alike.”