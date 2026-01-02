Advertisement

Woman arrested after police chase from Ballygawley to Portadown

  • 2 January 2026
A police image of the car which was eventually stopped this morning.
A woman was arrested this morning after a 20-minute police pursuit across Tyrone.

The alarm was raised when the PSNI was contacted by a member of the public who had observed a car ‘swerving all over the road’ in Ballygawley.

Officers responded and the car was sighted but the driver failed to stop.

A police spokesperson said the car was pursued to the Dungannon Road in Portadown, before ‘tactics were used to box’ the vehicle in.

The spokesperson said a woman driving the car has been arrested for a number of offences.

“The driver had no regard for anyone else on the roads. We will continue to stop people like this from putting everyone else at risk,” added the police spokesperson.

