Woman arrested after police seize suspected drugs in Castlederg

POLICE seized suspected drugs and arrested a woman during a planned search in Castlederg at the weekend.
The search was carried out by officers from Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team on Friday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs was seized.
“As part of enquiries, a woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences. She was later bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted,” added the spokesperson.
