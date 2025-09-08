Woman arrested after police seize suspected drugs in Castlederg

POLICE seized suspected drugs and arrested a woman during a planned search in Castlederg at the weekend.

The search was carried out by officers from Strabane Neighbourhood Policing Team on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said quantity of suspected Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs was seized.

“As part of enquiries, a woman was arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences. She was later bailed to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted,” added the spokesperson.