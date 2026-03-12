Woman arrested after police seized drugs in Strabane yesterday

POLICE seized suspected Class A drugs and made an arrest following a search of a property in Strabane yesterday afternoon,.

As part of enquiries, a woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug, and possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and she remains in custody at this time.

District Support Team and Derg Neighbourhood Team officers were involved in the search in the Melmount Road area.

Drug-related paraphernalia was also seized during the search.

A police spokesperson said their enquiries into the matter are ongoing.