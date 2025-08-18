Woman arrested after suspected drugs found at house in Sion Mills

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after drugs and cash were found at a house in Sion Mills.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from Derry City and Strabane’s District Support Team, supported by officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, seized cash and a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs during the house search.

“A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, being concerned in the supply of and attempted importation of a class B controlled drug.”

In an update this evening, the PSNI said the woman has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.