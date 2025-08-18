BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Woman arrested after suspected drugs found at house in Sion Mills

  • 18 August 2025
Woman arrested after suspected drugs found at house in Sion Mills
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 18 August 2025
Less than a minute

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after drugs and cash were found at a house in Sion Mills.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers from Derry City and Strabane’s District Support Team, supported by officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, seized cash and a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs during the house search.

“A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, being concerned in the supply of and attempted importation of a class B controlled drug.”

Advertisement

In an update this evening, the PSNI said the woman has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

 

Related posts:

Kneecap poster with sectarian slogans on Dungannon bonfire Priests moved from Tyrone parishes as part of clerical changes Man charged with breaking into church hall in Omagh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn