Woman arrested after suspected drugs found at house in Sion Mills

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested after drugs and cash were found at a house in Sion Mills.
A PSNI spokesperson said officers from Derry City and Strabane’s District Support Team, supported by officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, seized cash and a quantity of suspected class B controlled drugs during the house search.
“A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences including possession, being concerned in the supply of and attempted importation of a class B controlled drug.”
In an update this evening, the PSNI said the woman has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAYand get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)