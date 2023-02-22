Woman cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

A jury has found a Clogher woman guilty of the manslaughter of Pat Ward, but cleared her of murder following a trial at Dungannon Crown Court lasting just over two weeks.

Karen Marie McDonald (37) of McCrea Park, wept as the verdict was announced today (Wednesday) while Mr Ward’s wife, parents and family sat just feet behind her, accompanied by police liaison and uniformed officers.

McDonald denied murdering Mr Ward on February 9, 2019 .

And when alternative counts of manslaughter, gross negligence manslaughter and assisting an offender were added, these were likewise denied.

Her partner Niall Cox (27) initially also denied murder, but changed his plea and awaits sentencing.

Pat Ward’s lifeless, half-naked body was discovered in an alleyway having been dragged there by Cox from McDonald’s home where a brutal attack had taken place.

CCTV footage would emerge showing the victim’s wife, Ellie Ward walking the area in nightclothes shortly after 4.40am searching in vain after Mr Ward didn’t come home, and calls to his phone went unanswered.

Around 90 minutes later, the CCTV captured Cox dragging 30-year-old Mr Ward by his arms from McDonald’s home before abandoning him in the alleyway where he was later discovered by a couple walking to work.

Pathologist, Professor Jack Crane, said Mr Ward was, “Beaten, kicked, stabbed and struck a number of times to the head with a heavy, blunt elongated object… Extensive blood loss, combined with the head and chest injuries were responsible for rapid but not immediate death.”

It is believed a number of weapons were used including a machete and a barbell.

McDonald insisted she had no role the attack nor in cleaning up the bloodied scene in her home.

Instead, she claimed she acted under duress due to fear of Cox who had subjected her to significant violence.

When Mrs Ward called at McDonald’s home looking for her husband, McDonald accepted lying but contended she “had to go along with Cox.”

Mr Ward had hidden upstairs when his wife called as he didn’t want to go home.

Cox had opened the door to Mrs Ward and told her the victim wasn’t there which McDonald said in evidence, “I knew this to be a lie.”

She also accepted telling Mrs Ward to keep quiet as she had two children upstairs, and that Mr Ward hard left in a taxi for Enniskillen, neither of which were true.

Instead, McDonald claimed that, having returned downstairs, Mr Ward attempted to kiss her which Cox observed and “grossly overreacted.”

When summing up the prosecution case, John Orr KC told the jury that while McDonald claimed to be petrified of Cox, she never reported his abusive behaviour to police.

Even in the short time she carried Mr Ward’s legs while Cox dragged him by the arms, it was obvious the injuries were extremely serious, but she did nothing to help, said Mr Orr.

He also pointed out McDonald told Mrs Ward to keep quiet as she had two children upstairs, then proceeded to say Mr Ward got a taxi to Enniskillen, despite knowing full well where he was.

Neither were true, leading Mr Orr to ask, “Why would she lie to this man’s wife?”

Defence counsel, Desmond Fahy KC told the jury, “You don’t need to be a solicitor, barrister or judge to see what’s going on here. Niall Cox murdered Pat Ward. Karen McDonald did not murder him and there is no evidence to support a conviction.”

He said, “She got herself away from it. She had seen before what Cox was capable of. It’s not good enough to suggest she was playing the victim card. She was a victim of Niall Cox. But there’s only one victim in this trial and that is Pat Ward who was murdered by Niall Cox.”

In addressing the jury, Mr Justice Fowler explained the alternative charges and advised while McDonald contended she acted under duress, this cannot be a defence to murder, but can apply in the alternative charges.

The jury were asked to decide if the evidence against McDonald is applicable for conviction on any or none of the counts.

After deliberating for around two hours, the jury returned a guilty verdict on manslaughter and cleared McDonald of the rest.

Judge Fowler thanked Mr Ward’s family for the dignified manner in which they had conducted themselves throughout the entire process.

After they had filed out of the courtroom, McDonald was handcuffed and returned to custody.

She will appear alongside Cox for sentencing in April.