Woman dies after crash on the main Dungannon to Cookstown road

Police have said a woman has died as a result of a collision on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road yesterday.
The crash involving a Ford Ka and a Nissan Note occurred close to the Old Loughrey Road shortly before 5pm.
The deceased, who was a passenger in the Ka, sadly died at the scene.
The male drivers of both vehicles and a young child, who was travelling in the Nissan, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Collision Investigation Unit investigating the circumstances of the crash would like to hear from witnesses and those who may have captured any footage in the area. They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1299 20/02/25. Information can also be provided online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
