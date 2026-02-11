Woman dies following single-vehicle collision in Cookstown area

POLICE have confirmed that a woman has died following a road traffic collision in the Cookstown area earlier today (Wednesday).

The deceased has been named as Ann Marshall from the Moneymore area.

Police said they received a report at approximately 7.30am of a single-vehicle collision involving a red Seat Ateca on the Moneymore Road.

Detective Inspector Stewart, from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from partner emergency services.

“Tragically, Ann was pronounced deceased at the scene,” he said.

The Moneymore Road was closed for a period while police carried out enquiries but has since reopened.

Detective Inspector Stewart added: “Our enquiries are continuing, and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage which could assist us, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 196 of 11/02/26.