Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

A WOMAN has died following a fire at a house in Aughnacloy yesterday evening (August 6).

The PSNI said the woman, who was aged in her 70s, died following a blaze at a residential property in the Derrycush Park area of the town on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI were notified of the fire shortly after 6pm. Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but it was confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing over the incident but said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.