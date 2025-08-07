BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Advertisement

Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire

  • 7 August 2025
Woman dies in Aughnacloy house fire
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 7 August 2025
Less than a minute

A WOMAN has died following a fire at a house in Aughnacloy yesterday evening (August 6).

The PSNI said the woman, who was aged in her 70s, died following a blaze at a residential property in the Derrycush Park area of the town on Wednesday evening.

The PSNI were notified of the fire shortly after 6pm. Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but it was confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not yet been released.

A police spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing over the incident but said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

Related posts:

Tyrone man to serve 24 years for murder of Damien Heagney Missed appointments cost Western Trust £4m last year Strabane set for major funding boost

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY

deneme bonusu veren sitelerdeneme bonusubonus veren sitelerdeneme bonus siteleriporn