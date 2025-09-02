BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Woman due before Strabane court following hate-motivated incident

  • 2 September 2025
The woman is due before Strabane court.
WeAre Tyrone - 2 September 2025
A woman has been charged with improper use of public communications network.

The charge follows a hate-motivated incident reported to police on August 31.

The woman is due to appear before Strabane Magistrates Court on September 25.

