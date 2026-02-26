Woman’s ear bitten during violent attack in Strabane, court told

A STRABANE woman has admitted she bit another woman’s ear and punched her in the nose during a violent altercation.

Leon Gallen (46), of Linkside Close, appeared before Strabane Magistrates Court today and pleaded guilty to charges including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a Class C controlled drug, and obstructing police.

The charges relate to an incident on September 1 last year.

A lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service said Gallen went to the injured party’s home, where she knocked on doors and windows and made threatening phone calls.

When the injured party opened the door, Gallen pushed past her and an altercation followed. During the incident, Gallen struck the woman in the nose and bit her ear, causing an injury that exposed the cartilage and required six stitches.

When police arrested Gallen, she was soaked and told officers she had been at a nearby river. She said the altercation had begun following an argument over money.

During a search, police discovered a sock containing 60 Zopiclone tablets, a Class C controlled drug. Although Gallen had a prescription for the medication, the quantity exceeded the prescribed limit. She told officers the tablets were her sleeping medication.

In court, Gallen’s legal representative said she had been experiencing a ‘mental health crisis’ at the time and had previous incidents of a similar nature. He acknowledged that his client had a prior record, but none relating to violent offences.

Gallen was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, and District Judge Alanagh McSorley imposed a two-year restraining order.