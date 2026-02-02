Woman made nearly 400 inappropriate calls to emergency services

A WOMAN who made almost 400 inappropriate calls to emergency services has been handed a probation order.

Denise Bradley (44), of Castle Drive, Caledon appeared before Dungannon Magistrates Court. The court heard that between January and September 2024, Bradley made 131 calls to the ambulance service and 121 calls to police. It was further heard that between March and October 2025, she made an additional 63 calls to the ambulance service and 51 calls to police.

Many of the calls were deemed to be a waste of time, with Bradley frequently requesting telephone numbers for other services or informing call handlers that she was suffering from anxiety.

Her actions were described in court as a waste of police time and a significant strain on ambulance resources.

A defence solicitor told the court that Bradley had been in custody since December and was struggling with personal circumstances and alcohol misuse.

It was also noted that she had a limited criminal record and was suitable for a probation order.

Prior to sentencing, District Judge Rafferty addressed Bradley directly, saying, “Not a week goes by where we don’t see ambulance services queued up outside emergency departments on the news.

“The ambulance service is not your personal service, and you repeatedly took valuable resources away from others.”

The judge also noted that Bradley had previously breached bail for similar offences and warned her that unless her behaviour changed, she would continue to place an unacceptable burden on emergency services.

Bradley was handed a two-year probation order and instructed not to contact emergency services unless there was a genuine need to do so.

Following sentencing, the court heard that Bradley is expected to face further charges of assault, threats to kill and false imprisonment arising from a separate incident on July 6.

District Judge Rafferty granted bail of £250 in relation to those matters and ordered Bradley to have no contact with the complainant or any witnesses.

Bradley is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court again on February 18.