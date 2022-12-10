Woman sentenced for fraud and theft offences in Mid-Ulster

A 38-year-old woman has been sentenced in relation to a number of offences – theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property – after an amount of money between £91,000 and £172,100 was stolen over a period of three-and-a-half years.

Aisling Conway was sentenced at Dungannon Crown Court on Friday December 9 to 22 months’ imprisonment suspended for three years. She was also ordered to pay £20,000 in compensation to the Bank of Ireland within the next seven days.

Detective Constable Loughrey said: “We were contacted by the victim’s bank who had become aware of financial abuse of a vulnerable person in the Mid Ulster area, which occurred over a period of three-and-a-half years. A detailed investigation was carried out by both police and the bank, which led to the arrest and charge of Conway for theft, fraud by abuse of position and converting criminal property.

“This was a serious crime in which Conway betrayed the trust of a customer, as well as her employer. Conway defrauded a vulnerable person who was completely unaware of what action was taking place.

“This individual was given a position of trust and her actions clearly betrayed this trust. I hope this sentencing shows a clear indication that these types of actions will be investigated thoroughly and those responsible brought to justice.

“Anyone who believes they are a victim of fraud, should contact police on 101.”