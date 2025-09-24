Woman suffers serious injuries in Cookstown crash this morning

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Cookstown this morning.

The PSNI said a man has also been arrested following the collision at the Orritor Road Retail Park shortly before 10am.

A police spokesperson said: “One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are being described as serious at this time.

Advertisement

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving related offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.”