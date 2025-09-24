BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Woman suffers serious injuries in Cookstown crash this morning

  • 24 September 2025
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 24 September 2025
A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash in Cookstown this morning. 

The PSNI said a man has also been arrested following the collision at the Orritor Road Retail Park shortly before 10am.

A police spokesperson said: “One woman has been taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are being described as serious at this time.

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving related offences including causing grievous bodily harm by dangerous driving. He remains in custody at this time.”

