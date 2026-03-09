Coalisland play to challenge long-held male views towards women

A powerful play which explores toxic male relationships and the impact that it has on women and girls is coming to Coalisland at the end of the month.

Presented by Craic Theatre, ‘Called Out’ will take place at the Coalisland venue on March 27 and March 28 from 8pm to 9pm.

The ‘Wee Yarns Productions’ play, written by Cahal Clarke and directed by Aoibh Clarke, delves into patriarchal norms handed down through generations.

The play follows protagonists Conor and Aidan, who have always been best mates ‘since before they were born’.

But what happens when they no longer see eye-to-eye?

‘Deciding what is right’

“This time ‘having each other’s backs, no matter what’ isn’t an option,” a spokesperson for the play said. “This time, it’s about deciding what is right and what is wrong.

“This time, he’s getting ‘Called Out’. Patriarchal norms are handed down through generations but it’s 2026 and it’s time to wise up,” the spokesperson continued.

“This one man show, asks us as a society to stop, reflect and change. Women and girls deserve better.”

Age guidance for this play is 14-years-old upwards.



