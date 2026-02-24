Dungannon women’s centre calls for shift in workplace culture

ONE of the North’s longest-established women’s centres, First Steps Women’s Centre (FSWC) in Dungannon, is calling for a fundamental shift in workplace culture to create environments that genuinely support women.

The appeal came during a Supportive Employment Seminar at the centre recently, attended by Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, local employers, recruitment specialists, Invest NI, and Mid Ulster District Council representatives.

FSWC also unveiled new exploratory research examining the experiences of women in and out of work, alongside the perspectives of employers across Mid Ulster.

The findings reveal a significant mismatch between what women say they need to join or remain in employment and the support currently offered by many workplaces, despite many employers reporting difficulty recruiting the right candidates.

The local centre has been supporting women into employment since 1998, offering professionally accredited courses in employability, wellbeing, and life skills.

Speaking about the research, FSWC CEO Michael McGoldrick said, “This research is a snapshot of employer attitudes and practices across Mid Ulster, but anecdotal evidence would indicate that they are also reflected across much of Northern Ireland. The responses to this survey highlight a structural issue that requires cultural as well as legislative change…

“We have childcare subsidies. We have government-funded employability programmes. We have women who are qualified, motivated, and ready to work, but until workplaces are designed around real lives, around caring responsibilities, health, and family, we will continue to see women described as economically inactive when the reality is they are anything but.”

The seminar also featured insights from 45 women who participated in FSWC’s Rural Economic Accelerant Project, as well as 42 employers. Discussions highlighted how flexible working, part-time options, childcare support, and recognition of caring responsibilities are critical to retaining women in employment.

Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald outlined the government’s commitment to inclusive workplaces and proposed reforms under the Good Jobs Employment Rights Bill.

“My forthcoming Good Jobs Bill is designed to strengthen flexible working rights, ensure stronger family leave entitlements and support employers to build environments where people can participate fully and progress in work.

“This new exploratory research, containing insights from women and employers across Mid Ulster, provides invaluable indicators on the importance of working together to remove barriers to work.”



