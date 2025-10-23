Words of inspiration for Dromore students from crash victim

THERE was a powerful and heartfelt address at St John’s College’s annual prizegiving from guest speaker Finbar McCann, whose story of resilience and determination left a lasting impression on pupils, staff and families alike.

Mr McCann shared his strong connection to St John’s through his wife, a teacher at the college. He praised the school’s ‘vibrant, supportive, and inspiring community’, recognising the achievements of pupils in academics, sports, the arts and beyond.

But it was Mr McCann’s deeply personal journey that captured the audience. Once a successful electrician whose career took him around the world, his life changed dramatically following a serious dirt bike accident in Australia in 2021. The crash led to years of surgeries, recovery and, ultimately, the amputation of his leg in 2024.

“Learning how to walk again in your 30s is a humbling experience,” Mr McCann told the audience. “There were days I didn’t feel strong or resilient. But resilience isn’t about pretending everything’s fine – it’s about finding the courage to take the next small step.”

Rather than allowing his circumstances to define him, Mr McCann has channelled his determination into sport. Just last month, he completed the Fintona 5k run, and is now training with Omagh Tri Club, with ambitions to represent Ireland in the Paralympics.

He encouraged pupils to embrace life’s uncertainties.

“You don’t get to choose every challenge, but you do get to choose your attitude,” he said.

Mr McCann left pupils with one final message.

“When you face challenges or setbacks, remember it’s how you respond that is a testament to your character. Embrace change, reach out to others for support, and just take one step forward at a time (which I literally had to do)… as you never know where the path will lead.”