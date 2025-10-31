Work nearing completion on Tyrone accident blackspot

A LONG-awaited £800,000 road scheme to make a notorious junction in the Glebe safer has been hailed as a ‘vital safety boost’ for motorists.

The project, now nearing completion, has transformed the former Prospect Bar junction on Bellspark/Orchard Road — an area long branded one of Ireland’s worst accident blackspots.

West Tyrone MLA Maolíosa McHugh said the new staggered layout would finally end years of danger at the site, where countless crashes have occurred.

Speaking to the Chronicle Cllr McHugh said, “This move will greatly increase motorist safety on one of Ireland’s worst accident black spots. I have been lobbying roads Service on this issue since 2011 and, from the outset, suggested a staggered junction as the best solution.

“In the intervening years, remedial works including improvements to sight lines, additional warning signage and the installation of rumble strips were undertaken. However, accidents were still occurring on too frequent a basis.

“This scheme, which included the staggered junction, is designed to comprehensively address the dangers presented by the junction in its previous guise, and will greatly improve safety at what has become known as one of the worst blackspots in this part of Ireland.”