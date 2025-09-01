Work continues to repair storm damage to Dungannon church

RESTORATION work being carried out at St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dungannon after it was damaged by Storm Eowyn earlier this year has now taken a big step forward.

The ridge of the rook on the church – which will celebrate its 150th anniversary in 2026 – was extensively damaged at the height of the storm in January.

Among other parts of the church damaged were pieces of decorative wrought iron, which fell to the ground as Storm Eowyn wrecked havoc throughout Tyrone and Ireland.

Advertisement

Now, the parish of Dungannon, of which the church is the main one, has said that the repair work on the listed building is continuing in accordance with the Historic Buildings authorities.

“The stonemasons have just completed their work. They have repositioned 90 stones that had dislodged, some moving as much as four inches,” the parish statement on the work said.

“That remedial work was inspected and approved joiners have reconstructed the sub-structure in the valleys.

“A team will begin replacing the lead in the valleys. That work will take approximately four weeks. When that is completed, the slates on the western-facing roof will be removed, inspected and replaced if necessary.

“Replacement slates have been sourced in Penrith, Cumbria. The replacement finials – which are dragons and gargoyles – have been made in a foundry in Athy, Co Kildare and are ready for installation.

“We are hopeful that the work will be completed on our about the end of September or mid-October.”

The parish team looking after the major scheme have thanked parishioners for their patience during what they described as ‘a difficult time’.

Advertisement

Last week, officials from the Ulster Architectural Society visited the church to see the ongoing work.

“The church, like many others was battered by Storm Eowyn with the loss of decorative ridging which damaged many slates on the roof,” they said.

“It is an impressive building and a must visit when in the town.”

St Patrick’s was designed in 1870 by JJ McCarthy. Situated on Northland Row in the town, the chapel was closed for a period due to the damage caused by the storm, but has since re-opened.