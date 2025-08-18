Work to improve Castlederg town centre begins today

TEMPORARY parking restrictions will be in place in Castlederg during works on a new public realm scheme in the town.

Work on phase two of the Castlederg Public Realm and Castle Park Improvements will begin today.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said Milligan Bros Ltd has been appointed as the main contractor for the work.

Advertisement

The work will include upgrades to the outer footpaths of the Diamond and the creation of new pedestrian crossing points.

“The first section to be completed will be outside the Methodist Church entrance, linking to the central Diamond crossing, with a similar crossing to follow on the opposite side of Main Street.

“As part of the project, we’ll also be carrying out improvement works at the Castle Park Park Road entrance to make the space more accessible for residents and visitors.

“Temporary parking restrictions will be in place during construction, but access to all premises will be maintained.”