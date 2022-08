WORK has been carried out to protect a popular walkway along the lough shore at Washingbay.

Coalisland Independent councillor Dan Kerr said the repairs will benefit those who use the pathway regularly.

“After much lobbying by myself and community representatives I welcome that Council have carried out some essential maintenance and remedial works along the Washingbay walkway, after suffering from erosion over the winter months due to the onshore winds… leaving the pathway exposed to the elements of the Lough,” said Cllr Kerr.

“Council have installed a defensive barrier of boulders and topped these with surface soil and sown grass, this should protect the pathway from further erosion which will allow the many users of the Washingbay Walkway to use it over the winter months.”