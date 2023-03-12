Yellow weather warning for snow & ice

A yellow weather warning is in place for tomorrow night, snow showers are likely to lead to slippery and unsafe conditions on untreated roads, cycle paths and pavements.
The Met Office said that some roads are also likely to be affected with longer journey times by car and public transport.
There will also be some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to a risk of accidents, and injuries from slips and falls.
The warning is in place from tonight at 10.40pm and will last until Tuesday evening.
The Met Office has indicated that the east of the county will be more affected by the snowy conditions.
