Young crash victim to be buried in Loughmacrory on Monday

THE young man killed in a road accident near Cookstown yesterday will be buried on Monday.

Padraig McDonald, who was 20 years-old and from Loughmacrory, died after the car he was travelling in was involved in a collision at Drum Road in the early hours of St Stephen’s Day.

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash which involved a silver Volkswagen Golf, a black Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Corsa.

Several other people were injured in the collision, included a male teenager, who police said has sustained ‘life-changing injuries’.

Padraig was a former player with Loughmacrory GAA club and in a statement , the club said they were saddened to learn of his death.

“From a family steeped in Loch Mhic Ruairi CLG, it was no surprise Padraig followed their lead and embedded himself in club life.

“A talented player in his underage days, Padraig won back to back Ulster Cumann na mBunscols; a Grade 1 U14 League title (scoring a goal in the final) and a Grade 2 Minor League title.

“Whilst he was no longer a player for Loch Mhic Ruairi, he maintained close links with the club, volunteering when called upon and continuing to give up his time for the community.

“This past year seen him celebrate the All-Ireland success of his brother Pearse with the Tyrone U-17 team, along with supporting his brother and friends as the club minor team completed the Grade 2 League and Championship Double.

“He was of course overjoyed to see our senior men reach the pinnacle of Tyrone football, winning the O’Neill cup, and joined in with the celebrations with the club and wider community. He played his part in the build up by putting up many flags and bunting – he even painted a number of his sheep black and amber!”

The club statement said Padraig was a keen farmer, who spent much of his days ‘at hard graft, possessing a work ethic admired by all’.

“A selfless individual who offered help to many without expectation of praise or credit, Padraig will be greatly missed by his family, friends, the club and the wider community.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Paddy, Kerry, Pearse, Hanna, Shan, Daithi and the wider McDonald / Conway Families.”

As Padraig’s remains were brought home last night, a guard of honour was held along the route.

A shuttle bus service is being organised from Loughmacrory chapel car park to the McDonalds’ home.

Padraig’s Requiem Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory at 11am on Monday, December 29.