Young man killed in road accident near Cookstown

A young man has been killed in a road accident in Co Tyrone.

Padraig McDonald, who is understood to be from the Loughmacrory area, died in the collision on the Drum Road near Cookstown this morning. It is believed several other people were injured in the crash.

In a statement earlier today, a police spokesperson appeal for motorists to avoid the area.

A prayer service was held at 11am today at St Colmcille’s Church in Carrickmore for those impacted by the tragedy.

Sinn Féin MP Órfhlaith Begley has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Mr McDonald.

“It’s devastating to learn Pádraig has tragically died,” said the West Tyrone MP.

“My immediate thoughts are with the McDonald family as they begin to process this terrible incident.

“An entire community and parish is heartbroken and in mourning today and I know that we will all do everything that we can to support these families in what will be difficult days to come.

“I also want to pay tribute to the emergency services for all their efforts and for attending the scene.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with those injured, and I hope they make a full recovery.”

Police have not yet released any more details about this morning’s collision.