Young people encouraged to ‘Make Some Noise’ in Strabane

THE month of January is traditionally a ‘quiet’ one for many, particular children, who experience the doldrums following December’s festive euphoria. However the Koram Centre in Strabane is aiming to combat this quiet time with a new music-based programme for 11-14 year olds starting in January.

The ‘Make Some Noise’ programme, organised by the Koram Centre and supported by funding from the Public Health Agency through the CLEAR project, is a four week programme aimed at supporting children and young people andhelp them improve their mental health and well-being whilst enabling them to navigate any challenges. The programme will be delivered using a wide range of hand-held instruments and drums.

Extolling the virtues of the programme, Koram Centre manager Adrian Loughrey said, “Participants will be supported to come together, have fun and learn techniques to manage stress and to calm the mind and body. Music can support emotional health and wellbeing in a number of ways. It can support emotional regulation and give participants new ways to understand and express their feelings. Of course connecting with others to create and enjoy music can be fun, interesting and uplifting, helping to manage stress to improve self-esteem.

“We are looking forward to bringing this programme to Strabane in the New Year and seeing the benefit it will bring to young people.”

The programme begins on Tuesday January 13 and runs for four weeks, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm. Parents/carers can contact the Koram Centre on 02871 886181 to register their child’s place.