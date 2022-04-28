Young people praised for helping emergency services

SIX young people from Sion Mills have been praised for racing to help the emergency services as they dealt with a water rescue near the Swinging Bridge this week.

Police along with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) were called to the Liskey Road around 7.50pm on Monday. When they arrived, the rescue vehicles were forced to park some distance away from the river, however six young people in the area quickly stepped up to lend their support and help carry equipment for the Fire Service. On-hand to assist were Shea and Josh Neeson, Jamie McBride, Jamie Cawley, Calvin Coulter and Casey Speak

Dean Molloy, a member of NIFRS’s Crescent Link Water Service, who attended the scene, praised the young people. He explained, “As the Emergency Services attended a water rescue incident at the Swinging Bridge a number of young people helped the Crescent Link Water Rescue Crew carry their equipment back to their appliances (once it was over).

Young people get loads of bad press these days, and quite often for the right reasons. On this occasion, this group of five lads and one girl, were a very welcome addition to our crew, helping already tired crews get back to base in a less tired manner.”

Linda Neeson, mum to Shea and Josh, said she is positively ‘bursting with pride’ at their actions.

“I’m over the moon that this was highlighted. It’s not often that the younger generation get praised today, but to see the actions of my son and his friends being brought to light was wonderful. I, as all the other parents, are overwhelmed and extremely proud.”

Local community worker, Andy Patton, also commended those involved, saying their assistance painted an incredibly positive picture of young people in Sion Mills.

“Their actions are a testament to them and living proof that there are positive young people in Sion Mills who are capable of positive acts of kindness. It is true that a lot of young people get a bad rep, but this one good deed can easily alter a young person’s way of thinking or a group mentality for the better.”