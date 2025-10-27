Young Strabane student gets perfect score in Irish exam

A PROUD moment was marked recently at Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh in Strabane, where staff and members of the local community gathered for a celebratory tea in honour of a former pupil who has achieved an extraordinary academic milestone.

Aoibhe McElwee, who is also a past student of Gaelcholáiste Dhoire, secured an exceptional 100 per-cent in her A Level Irish.

“Aoibhe attained a remarkable 100 per-cent in her A Level Irish – a rare and outstanding accomplishment that reflects not only her dedication and talent, but also the strength of the Irish-medium educational journey she began with us,” said a spokesperson for Gaelscoil Uí Dhochartaigh.

The school, which plays a central role in the vibrant Irish language community of Strabane, sees Aoibhe’s success as evidence of the lasting impact of Irish-medium education.

“Our school, deeply rooted in the vibrant Irish language community of Strabane, has long been a nurturing ground for linguistic and academic excellence,” the spokesperson added. This achievement is a testament to the power of early immersion in Irish, and to the committed work of our staff who foster a love of language and learning from the very beginning.

“As a school born from the community and growing with it, we are immensely proud to see our former pupils thrive and carry forward the torch of Irish language and culture. Her success is a beacon of inspiration for our current pupils and a reminder of the transformative impact of Irish-medium education.”