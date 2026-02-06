Your Magik moment to take over a thriving Omagh business

FANCY taking over an established Omagh business?

With retirement on the cards for Magik Moments founder Derek Breslin, he is on the lookout for someone willing to take over the reins at his busy shop in the Gortrush Industrial Estate.

Having first opened its doors in 1996, the business, which currently employs five dedicated members of staff, offers a wide range of services and stock including printing, embroidery and safety wear.

“After nearly 30 years, I am hoping to retire at the end of March to make more time for myself and my family,” said Mr Breslin.

“It’s time to hand over to somebody else. I want to sell the business on.

“With such a dedicated team of staff, it would be a real shame if the shop had to close and see them lose their jobs. They are a highly trained workforce, many of whom have been here for many years.”

Describing the day-to-day responsibilities of running the business, Mr Breslin said that for him and his team it is ‘always a busy day’.

“We have many returning customers, as well as new customers coming through the door every day,” he said.

“We deal with a wide range of individuals and local businesses across the area. It’s extremely rewarding work, which is clearly reflected in the continued demand for our services.

“Before we came along, this type of service simply wasn’t available locally.”

Specialising in embroidery and printing, Magik Moments offers a vast and sometimes quirky range of products, from local schoolwear to embroidered horse saddles. Some of the business’s work has even featured on one of the country’s best-known television programmes.

“In recent years, we printed and designed chairs for the set of Mrs Brown’s Boys, as well as various other props for the show, including Chef Aly’s jacket, which was signed by the cast, framed and is currently on display in the shop,” said Mr Breslin.

Emphasising the key selling points for any prospective buyer, he added: “We have a highly trained team of staff who come with the job, as well as a very strong and loyal customer base.

“It offers anyone interested in taking over the business the chance to meet a diverse range of people, catering for a wide variety of occasions, from christenings to birthdays.”

Anyone interested in taking over the business at Magik Moments can contact Derek on 028 8248 0153.

