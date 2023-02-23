Youth Sport in Omagh remains cordoned off as searches continue

THE area round Youth Sport in Omagh remains cordoned off for a second night running as the PNSI continue their investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector, John Caldwell.

A number of arrests have also taken place in the Omagh and Coalisland areas of three men aged 38, 45 and 47 under the Terrorism Act. They are being questioned at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in connection with the attempted murder.

Local politicians and the Archbishops of the various denominations in Armagh today condemned the attack.

Assistant Chief Constable for Crime Department Mark McEwan said: “The officer’s condition remains critical but stable. We are closely consulting with John Caldwell’s family, who are understandably shocked at last night’s shooting. John is a highly respected senior investigating officer who dedicates himself to service both in supporting victims and families in bringing others to justice. He is also an active member of the Omagh community.

“Last night at approximately 8pm at the youth sports centre in Killyclogher Road, Omagh, when John was putting footballs into the boot of the car, accompanied by his young son, two gunmen approached and we believe both have fired multiple shots. John ran a short distance and fell to the ground when the gunmen continued to fire shots at him.

“That shows the absolute callous nature of this attack, and it is utterly disgusting that the gunmen carried out this attempted murder in front of crowds of adults and children. John’s own young son was with him at the time and witnessed the shooting. The trauma inflicted on this young boy is just horrific and he will never forget seeing his dad shot multiple times.

“The gunmen fired from close range in the busy sports training area, which could also quite easily have killed or seriously injured children who were present at the time of the shooting.

“Those who carried out this attack were completely reckless in their actions and they had absolutely no regard for the officer who was injured or anyone in the crowd.”

The senior officer, who has been involved a number of high profile investigations during recent years, sustained a number of bullet wounds to his torso. He remains in a critical but stable condition.