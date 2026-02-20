Final Word: It’s a dog’s life

There are times when I think we do not really deserve dogs, writes Paul Moore.

Of all animals the dog is the one which, no matter how they are treated, will always greet you with absolute and unconditional love. Those who have never had a dog, or who may be afraid of or allergic to dogs, will never get to understand this. Like many older people I have had a number of dogs, all of whom have been central members of the family. I know in many circumstances dogs are considered to be working animals that live away from the family, usually outside, but for most of us they are integrated into the fabric of daily life.

That is not to say that I agree with the way some are treated, being pampered, bought ridiculous clothes and subjected to luxuries even humans have no actual need for. A dog should always be a dog but still be part of the household.

Most of us, even if we have had a number of dogs that were loved and cherished, will have a special one. For me it was a Jack Russell called Harry who came to me via a work colleague who had bought him and then regretted it and was taking him to the dog warden. Peering out of his cardboard box the moment I saw him I decided, even though we already had two other mutts, that he had to come back with me.

Perhaps because of the pandemic, perhaps because he was just on the wrong side of sane, I grew to adore this little dog. He went everywhere with me, shared every outdoor lunch, went on holiday with me and generally terrorised all in the house, me included.

Sadly, he became very ill, so much so that at some point I had to start lying on a mattress in the kitchen with him at nights as he was constantly needing out or being ill. Eventually I had to accept the inevitable and do the proper thing by letting him go. Anyone who has been in a similar situation will know the pain of this. There is truly not a day I do not grieve him.

I will admit to occasional guilt about the way I miss him and wonder if we invest too much in these pets. That is until I recently read of the ways in which Brazilians adore and care for their dogs. The first story I encountered was the outrage across the country about a group of allegedly wealthy young men who, for no reason, killed a famous street dog called “Orelha” (Ear). Street dogs are part of city life in Brazil and are considered to be part of society. The outrage at the death of Ear led to the passing of a law which sought to combat prejudice against animals without a defined breed and was prompted by the death of a second dog Caramelo which was apparently the focus of a 2025 Netflix movie.

Then most recently a law was passed in Brazil allowing dogs to be buried in family plots with their owners a recognition the legislation aligned with ‘the emotional bond’ that exists between humans and their household pets.

So I no longer need feel any guilt about my on-going relationship with Harry and in fact the Brazilian law has give me an idea. I am going to insist in my will that I be buried with my little companion. Since he is at rest under a large stone in the front garden I am assuming there is going to fun with that request. But of course – that will not then be my problem.