The shock and sadness surrounding the death of Damian Casey has not dimmed in the days since his passing in Spain almost a week ago.
Damian was a renowned hurler who spearheaded the quantum leaps forward made by the Tyrone team over the last decade, including a jubilant triumph in the Nicky Rackard Cup just over a month ago in Croke Park.
The tributes and messages of sympathy have continued to flow in from across Ireland and beyond for Tyrone’s ‘greatest ever hurler’. Even those of us with limited sporting knowledge will know that hurling has played second fiddle to gaelic football in Tyrone, but Damian’s dedication and unrivalled skills were paramount in growing the national game across the county.
First and foremost, however, he was a beloved son and brother, and it is Damian’s family who are very much in the thoughts of many. What has also emerged over the last week – from the heartfelt tributes from his heartbroken friends and teammates – is that Damian was a humble and genuine person, both on and off the field of sport.
At his beloved club, Eoghan Ruadh, he was a familiar volunteer when it came to stewarding, fundraising or any other of the unglamorous chores that kept the wheels of GAA clubs turning.
Damian was also known for his bright smile and positive outlook.
The outpouring of support for his family on Sunday night at the GAA club was, in many ways, a reflection of his character.
While there will be dark days ahead for his family and friends, the fond memories Damian created during his life will be treasured in Dungannon and Tyrone, where his legacy in the growth of hurling is assured.
