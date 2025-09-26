Notes from the Boneyard: A touch of Irish mysticism

“A detailed quilt of Southwestern indie folk, Spanish influences, and Irish mysticism…” – Stereogum

Friday saw the release of the Geckoøs album. Available on vinyl, CD and digital. Check McKowski.com to order or check with your local record store.

Geckøs is the collective spirit of acclaimed songwriter M. Ward, Giant Sand visionary Howe Gelb, and Irish multi-instrumentalist McKowski. Born out of an impromptu recording session that was sparked by an encounter at the wedding of a mutual friend, the project blends the rich flavours of the Southwest with indie folk, Spanish influences, and a touch of Irish mysticism. While initial recordings took place in Tucson, it became a true transatlantic project when the members returned to their hometowns and continued trading ideas. The trio eventually regrouped in studios across Ireland, London, and Bristol, where renowned English producer John Parish mixed multiple tracks.

WHO ARE THE GECKØS?

Known as ‘the godfather of desert rock’, Howe Gelb has been at the forefront of the indie music scene for the last 40 years, both as a solo artist and with his band Giant Sand. Along the way he has worked with the likes of PJ Harvey, Robert Plant, Neko Case, and Will Oldham, to name a few.

M. Ward has gained global acclaim and notoriety ever since he came onto the scene in the early 2000s. With 12 solo albums under his belt, he is also one half of She & Him (with Hollywood actress Zoey Deschanel) and one quarter of Monsters Of Folk, alongside My Morning Jacket’s Jim James and Bright Eyes’ Conor oberst & Mike Mogis.

He has worked alongside such artists as, Brian Wilson, Lucinda Williams, and Norah Jones. The list goes on.

Meanwhile, multi instrumentalist and songwriter Mark McCausland is known for his work as one half of Irish folk duo, The Lost Brothers, while also releasing his own material under the moniker McKowski. He recently released the acclaimed ‘Throat’ album in collaboration with The Coral’s Nick Power. He continues to work from his home studio in the middle of nowhere.

Geckøs’ self-titled debut is due out on September 26, 2025 via Org Music, available on vinyl, CD and digitals formats.